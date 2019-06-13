Mitsotakis to boost brand of Macedonia

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis told industrialists from northern Greece on Thursday that his government will promote and highlight the Macedonia brand name and substantially improve road infrastructure in the region.

Addressing the Greek Exporters Association (SEVE) in Thessaloniki, the center-right party chief said his aim is that the Macedonia brand name “will not only declare a location with a special history and culture, but also the production of high-quality and internationally tradable agricultural and industrial goods. This way growth will be promoted by both tourism and exports.”

Mitsotakis added that his priorities also include the completion of the road network connecting the cities of northern Greece and the link between Thessaloniki port and the national road.