Metro, tram disruption in Athens on Friday

There will be no services on Friday on the Athens tram from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on the Athens metro from noon to 6 p.m. so that workers can join their unions’ general assemblies.

The walkouts are expected to put additional pressure on the capital’s remaining public transport services including city buses, trolley buses and the Piraeus-Kifissia urban electric railway (ISAP), whose workers have not scheduled any walkouts.

Traffic on the roads is also expected to be increased as people start leaving the capital for the long weekend ahead of the Pentecost (Aghiou Pnevmatos) national holiday on Monday.

