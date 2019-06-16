The allegations made by Deputy Supreme Court Prosecutor Ioannis Angelis over government involvement in the Novartis case – coming after similar claims in the past by other senior judicial officials – must be followed up until the matter is resolved.



Due to the involvement of political figures, this job will to a certain extent rest with the new Parliament that emerges after the national election. It would be wrong, however, for the next government to use the investigation for political gains or revenge.



The government to emerge after the election must demonstrate its faith in justice by showing institutional restraint. For the justice system, the Novartis case is also an opportunity to put its own house in order and restore both its independence and its institutional respectability.