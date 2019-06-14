Murder suspect extradited to Greece

A 30-year-old man wanted in connection with the murder of a Greek businessman in Athens in April last year was extradited to Greece from Belgium.



Greek authorities had issued a European arrest warrant for the suspect, charging him of murder, robberies, thefts, being a member of a criminal gang and other crimes. He was arrested in Belgium in February.



Fifty-two-year-old businessman Alexandros Stamatiadis was fatally shot after men with masks broke into his home in the northern Athenian suburb of Kifissia while his family were asleep in their beds.



In February this year, Greek Police (ELAS) said they had identified 10 members of a criminal gang – all Albanian nationals – four of whom were responsible for the killing of Stamatiadis.



The other three suspects remain at large. All four had reportedly left Greece the day after the murder.



The gang has carried out an estimated 55 robberies and burglaries in Attica, the Peloponnese and central Greece, police said.