Deputy minister appointed gov't spokesperson until July elections

Deputy Digital Policy Minister Lefteris Kretsos is taking over as government spokesperson during the election campaign, the prime minister's office announced Friday.



Dimitris Tzanakopoulos gave up the post to run with ruling SYRIZA's ticket in the national elections on July 7.



On Thursday, Antonis Roupakiotis was sworn in caretaker Interior Minister, ahead of the elections.



Roupakiotis has served in past as justice minister and was also president of the Athens Bar Association.