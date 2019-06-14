NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Deputy minister appointed gov't spokesperson until July elections

TAGS: Politics

Deputy Digital Policy Minister Lefteris Kretsos is taking over as government spokesperson during the election campaign, the prime minister's office announced Friday.

Dimitris Tzanakopoulos gave up the post to run with ruling SYRIZA's ticket in the national elections on July 7.

On Thursday, Antonis Roupakiotis was sworn in caretaker Interior Minister, ahead of the elections.

Roupakiotis has served in past as justice minister and was also president of the Athens Bar Association.

 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 