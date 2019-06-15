Robbers with alleged terror links to testify next week

Two anarchists arrested on Wednesday after attempting to rob a money delivery van outside Thessaloniki’s AHEPA Hospital are to face an investigating magistrate in the northern port city on armed robbery charges on Tuesday while police step up a probe into their suspected links to Greek guerrilla groups.

Yiannis Dimitrakis, 41, and Costas Sakkas, 35, were arrested by counterterrorism officers along with a 39-year-old woman, an alleged associate, on Wednesday as they tried to flee with 70,000 euros in cash.

Two semiautomatic pistols, confiscated from the pair after the heist, were found not to have been used in other criminal acts, police said Saturday.

Police are also examining computers, memory sticks and notes seized from the suspects’ homes in subsequent raids.

Police are seeking evidence of the pair’s suspected links to the guerrilla groups Conspiracy of the Cells of Fire and Group of Popular Fighters.