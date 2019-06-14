Man detained for murder in Thessaloniki after hammer attack

A 31-year-old Thessaloniki man was detained on murder charges on Friday after allegedly using a hammer to kill a 63-year-old woman in her home in Kalamaria.



According to police, the woman had called the 31-year-old to fix her air-conditioning unit on Wednesday.



The suspect allegedly told police that he attacked the woman following an argument.

The woman, who was found by her daughter, had been struck repeatedly about the head and body with a hammer.