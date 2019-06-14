NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Suspect nabbed over Mt Athos robbery

Crime

A Romanian national was in custody on Friday after he was arrested on Thursday night for stealing votive offerings attached to an icon of the Virgin Mary at the Iviron Monastery on Mt Athos in northern Greece.

The 56-year-old suspect was arrested in a forested area of the monastic community after a police operation.

Search parties had earlier found the votive offerings discarded among the trees. 

