Drug ring member arrested in Grevena

Greek police in the northern city of Grevena said Friday they had detained a member of a network that has been trafficking huge quantities of drugs into Greece from Albania.

The suspect, a 32-year-old foreign national, was arrested on charges of hiding 271 kilos of hashish in a shed in a village near Grevena. 

