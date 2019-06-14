Tsipras attending 6th South EU Summit in Malta

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is attending the 6th South EU Summit, held in Valletta, Malta on Friday, where the government leaders of Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal and Spain will convene to discuss regional and global issues.

Talks will include the leadership of the European Union, Turkey's relationship with the EU and its activities in Cyprus' exclusive economic zone (EEZ), the EU's expansion in the western Balkans, and developments in the Middle East, with emphasis on Libya, state-run news agency ANA-MPA said.



Other issues include the refugee crisis and the Multiannual Financial Framework of the European Union for 2021-2027, as well as climate change.

Tsipras is expected to speak on the importance of the implementation of the Prespes Agreement in stability and prosperity in Southeast Europe, and express support for a swift start of EU accession negotiations for North Macedonia.



He is also expected to support jointly with the Cypriot President the EU's strict warnings to Turkey concerning its recent unauthorized actions in the Aegean Sea and Cyprus' EZZ.