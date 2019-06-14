NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Two elderly women, one girl rescued from burning apartment

TAGS: Fire

Three people were rescued from a burning apartment in the Athenian district of Dafni on Friday afternoon, the fire service said.

The two elderly women and a young girl were well in their health but were transferred to a local hospital for precautionary reasons, it added.

The fire broke out in a first-storey apartment on Ethnikis Antistaseos Street. It is not clear what were the causes.

