Corruption prosecutor charges four in Novartis inquiry

Corruption prosecutor Eleni Touloupaki on Friday brought charges of money laundering and bribing a politician against four unidentified suspects in the ongoing Novartis probe.



The four suspects, who are not state officials, will also face charges of breach of faith against the state.



The new development follows the ongoing investigations into claims by a top prosecutor that a government official sought to influence a probe into an alleged bribery scandal involving the Swiss drugs firm.

Supreme Court deputy prosecutor Ioannis Angelis, who has accused his judicial colleagues of mismanaging the Novartis probe and an unnamed politician of influencing the investigation, is to be summoned to testify next week.