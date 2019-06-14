ATHEX: A quiet end to a week of high stock growth

The start of the long weekend in Greece on Friday was reflected in the much quieter trade at the Athens stock market, with prices and indexes split between winners and losers at the end of another week of gains.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 847.36 points, shedding 0.35 percent from Thursday’s 13-month high of 850.37 points. On a weekly basis it grew 3.85 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.61 percent to end at 2,148.69 points, while the mid-cap index expanded 1.16 percent.

The banks index slipped 0.41 percent, as Eurobank lost 1.34 percent, Alpha was down 0.89 percent and Piraeus conceded 0.06 percent, while National advanced 1.27 percent and mid-cap Attica soared 14.59 percent.

Viohalco improved 2.33 percent and Hellenic Petroleum increased 1.28 percent, just as Fourlis Holdings gave up 3.17 percent, Jumbo slid 1.53 percent and ADMIE Holdings decreased 1.47 percent.

In total 53 stocks reported gains, 47 suffered losses and 30 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 56.6 million euros, down from Thursday’s 95.2 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index eased 0.06 percent to close at 69.06 points.