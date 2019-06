The Greek capital's fire department on Friday was battling a wildfire in Mavrovouni, a rural outskirt of the West Attica town of Megara.

Thirty firefighters in 16 trucks, two ground units, two water-dumping airplanes and a helicopter have been dispatched to contain the blaze, which was burning through hard-to-access woodland, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported.

The fire service is eager to bring the fire under control before nightfall.