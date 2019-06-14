Former Independent Greeks official to run on SYRIZA ticket

Terence Quick, the former deputy minister of state with Independent Greeks during the nationalist party's coalition with ruling SYRIZA will be running in next month's snap elections with the incumbent leftists.

According to an announcement from SYRIZA, the ex-television journalist will be running for a seat in Parliament representing Athens' northern constituency.

The list of the constituency's candidates that was made public on Friday also includes outgoing ministers Euclid Tsakalotos, Giorgos Katrougalos and Mariliza Xenogiannakopoulou.

Quick was ousted from Independent Greeks in December 2018 for supporting the Prespes name deal with North Macedonia and went on to become an independent MP.