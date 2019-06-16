Aktor stakes claim in Doha subway works

Greek construction company Aktor is aiming for a leading role in the development of the Doha subway in Qatar, in cooperation with international partners in the project.

Aktor has a good chance of landing the extension of the Green Line in the Qatari capital – a project budgeted at 2.7 billion euros. It leads the ALYSJ consortium that also includes Larsen & Toubro of India, Yapi Merkezi Insaat Ve Sanayi of Turkey, Sezai Turkes Feyzi Akkaya Marine Construction (STFA), also of Turkey, and Al Jaber Engineering LLC of Qatar. The results of the tender are expected in the coming months.

The same vehicle, in which Aktor holds a 32 percent stake, will next month deliver the new “Golden Line” of the Doha subway, which is also worth 2.7 billion euros. This is the biggest self-sufficient construction section of the subway that forms part of Qatar’s integrated railway network and the new transport system the Arab country is promoting in the context of its 2030 national development plan.

Doha’s new metro will at first have three lines – the Red, the Green and the Golden – with a total of 37 stations and covering 100 kilometers. Upon the completion of the second phase, there will be four lines with 100 stations, covering a total of 300 km.