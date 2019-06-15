NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Thessaloniki mayoral candidate to contest national election with ND

TAGS: Elections

Nikos Tahiaos, the failed mayoral candidate in Thessaloniki in the local elections of May 26-June 2, will be a Parliamentary candidate for New Democracy in the multi-seat Thessaloniki A constituency in the July 7 election.

Tahiaos himself made the announcement Saturday on his Facebook page, saying that ND president Kyriakos Mitsotakis asked him to contest a seat. Tahiaos added that he will keep his seat at the Thessaloniki city council even if elected MP.

Tahiaos, New Democracy's officially sanctioned mayoral candidate, surprisingly lost in a runoff to Konstantinos Zervas, a New Democracy dissident.

