Defense ministry denies emergency troop moves

The Ministry of Defense has denied it moved any troops to the Eastern Aegean Islands close to Turkey in an emergency.

“Recent webpage postings according to which Greek troops have been moved to Eastern Aegean islands in an emergency do not correspond to reality,” the ministry said in a statement Sunday.

“The operational deployment of the Greek Armed Forces is the usual one. Any movements were made as part of (an exercise) that was completed on Friday, June 14,” the ministry said.