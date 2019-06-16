Anastasiades, Tsipras discuss next moves on East Med
According to government sources, the two discussed the latest developments in Eastern Mediterranean, and Turkey’s provocation in drilling within Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), in order to coordinate their next moves.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had a phone conversation with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades Sunday evening, while Greece’s defense and foreign policy inner cabinet was meeting.
