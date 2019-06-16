NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Anastasiades, Tsipras discuss next moves on East Med

TAGS: Cyprus, Turkey, Diplomacy

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had a phone conversation with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades Sunday evening, while Greece’s defense and foreign policy inner cabinet was meeting.

According to government sources, the two discussed the latest developments in Eastern Mediterranean, and Turkey’s provocation in drilling within Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), in order to coordinate their next moves.
 

