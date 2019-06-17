Turkey’s actions an ‘attack on the Republic of Cyprus,’ spokesman says

Turkey’s activities within Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) are tantamount to an attack on the Republic of Cyprus, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou has said.



In comments on Skai Monday, the Cypriot official said that although it could not be confirmed that Turkey has actually commenced drilling for oil and gas within the contours of Cyprus’ EEZ, Ankara’s official announcement “constitutes a further escalation in the blatant violation which have been experiencing.”



“Even without drilling, Turkey’s stance constitutes a violation of international law. [It is] an attack on the Republic of Cyprus,” Prodromou said.



He said that Nicosia had taken all the necessary diplomatic and legal step to contain Turkey’s actions.



On Sunday, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said Greece and Cyprus will push their EU partners to penalize Turkey, including the possible option of sanctions, if Ankara is found to have started drilling for gas west of the Mediterranean island.