Mitsotakis wants EU sanctions if Turkey persists with violations

Greece and Cyprus must ask for European Union sanctions on Turkey if Ankara persists with violations against the Mediterranean island’s sovereign rights, main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday.



In a statement, the New Democracy leader called for “national unity and determination,” warning however against the “irresponsible dramatization” of the situation.



Mitsotakis said that the decision of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to hold a meeting of the Defense and Foreign Policy inner cabinet over the weekend was not of service “to the national line that we must all adhere to.”