Mogherini urges EU to open accession talks with North Macedonia, Albania

European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini has urged European leaders, meeting at a summit in Brussels this week, to open accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania.

“We will need to remind ourselves the power of leadership and courage and important steps that have been taken in the Western Balkans,” Mogherini said ahead of Monday’s Foreign Affairs Council one year after the signing of the so-called Prespes accord between Athens and Skopje.



“And I hope that member states will remember this and acknowledge the steps forward in particular in the coming days with an important decision to be taken on opening the accession negotiations both for Albania and North Macedonia," she said.



“I hope and I believe should be done as soon as possible.”

