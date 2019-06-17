EU may freeze customs union talks with Turkey over East Med drilling, Bloomberg reports

European Union governments will reiterate their condemnation of Turkey’s “continued illegal actions in the Eastern Mediterranean,” according to a draft communique to be issued Tuesday, Bloomberg reports.



According to the same document, EU governments will point out that Turkey’s EU membership negotiations have come to a halt, while adding that “no further work toward the modernization of the EU-Turkey customs union is foreseen.”



Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos was in Brussels Monday to attend the Foreign Affairs Council where he is expected to hold a series of meetings with his European counterparts.



On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara would not back down from energy exploration around Cyprus, despite calls from southern European leaders.



“We continue and will continue to search in those areas that are ours,” Erdogan said.



“Someone has given an order. They will apparently arrest our boats’ personnel. You will come off badly if you do so,” the Turkish strongman warned.



His comments came after Nicosia issued arrest warrants against companies, company executives and crew who are involved in the operations of the Fatih in the island’s EEZ without the explicit or implicit consent of the government of the Republic of Cyprus.