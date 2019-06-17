Greek NBA star inspires new American parents

The United States has seen a 662 percent spike in two years in the number of people called Giannis thanks to the growing popularity of Greek NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, USA Today has reported.

Citing baby name data released by the United States' Social Security Administration, the report said that as recently as 2015, there were fewer than five newborns in the country named Giannis. In 2018, that number grew to 61, with five concentrated in the state of Wisconsin, where the 24-year-old Athens-born forward plays for the Milwaukee Bucks.

The name's popularity increased by 135 percent last year and 662 percent since 2016, when Antetokounmpo's reputation started to skyrocket, USA Today said.