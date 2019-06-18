Yorgos Lanthimos adds his personal touch to Gucci's cruise collection

Award-winning Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos has been recruited by Italian fashion giant Gucci to shoot its latest cruise collection.

The shoot for the Cruise 2020 lookbook took place at Rome's Capitoline Museums, famed, among other marvelous artifacts, for a Roman copy of the ancient Greek statue of Leda and the Swan.

Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, a native of Rome, told Another Man that he chose this location because he sought to “magnify the importance of the copy, at times more authentic and real than its original.”

Lanthimos' weird and playful approach sees the models hopping and jumping, or leaning against and interacting with the iconic pieces on display in the Renaissance galleries, styled in whimsical details like full lace gloves or a Mickey Mouse bag and wearing the deadpan expressions so prevalent in films like “The Lobster” and “Dogtooth.”