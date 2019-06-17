Greek, Cypriot FMs urge EU response to Turkish activities off Cyprus

The foreign ministers of Greece and Cyprus, Giorgos Katrougalos and Nikos Christodoulidis, stressed the need for a “clear message” from the European Union urging Turkey to desist with plans to explore for natural gas off the coast of Cyprus.

Speaking at Monday's EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg, Katrougalos stressed that opposition to Turkey's recent activities is “not just about showing solidarity with fellow EU member-state Cyprus, but also about upholding international law,” the Greek Foreign Ministry said in an announcement.

“Just as the borders of every member-state are the EU's borders, so the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of each member-state is the EU's EEZ,” Katrougalos said, urging Cyprus' European partners to take a firm stance against Turkey's “illegal and provocative” activities.

The meeting also addressed enlargement, with the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini telling journalists on Monday that she has recommended that accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania begin “without delay.”

On this issue, Katrougalos stressed the need for the rights of the Greek minority in Albania to be safeguarded as part of the process.