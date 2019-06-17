Turkey must 'stop any illegal activities' in Cyprus' EEZ, says EPP's Weber

“Turkey cannot be allowed to violate the sovereignty of an EU member state,” Manfred Weber, the leader of the European People's Party in European Parliament said on Monday.

In a post on Twitter commenting on Turkish claims that it has commenced exploratory natural gas drilling off the coast of Cyprus, Weber said that “Turkey must stop any illegal activities within Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone.”

“The people of Cyprus can rely on our support and solidarity,” the candidate for European Commission president added.