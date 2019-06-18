New poll puts ND lead at 9.8 pct versus SYRIZA

Center-right New Democracy held on to a 9.8 percent point lead over incumbent SYRIZA in a public opinion poll ahead of the general election on July 7.



ND got 34.4 percent of the vote, ahead of SYRIZA’s 24.6 percent, according to the Marc poll conducted for Proto Thema newspaper over the weekend.



The center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) alliance was in third place with 7.1 percent, ahead of the Communist Party (KKE) with 4.9 percent and neofascist Golden Dawn with 3.5 percent.



Ex finance minister Yanis Varoufakis’ MeRA25, which narrowly missed the target for entry into the European Parliament, polled at 3.4 percent while the ultranationalist party Greek Solution was on the cusp of entering Parliament.



Undecided voters were at 10.8 percent.