NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Tsipras calls for EU action against Turkish violations

TAGS: EU, Turkey, Cyprus

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday the European Council should “unreservedly condemn the illegal actions of Turkey” which has launched an offshore drill for gas in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.

Tsipras spoke by phone with European Council President Donald Tusk on Tuesday.

“The Prime Minister stressed that the European Council should examine specific measures against those involved in these illegal activities, if Turkey insists on violating international law,” a statement from Tsipras’ office said. [Reuters]

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 