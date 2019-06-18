Dalaras & Izmir State Symphony Orchestra | Athens | June 19 & 20

Renowned Greek folk and art house singer George Dalaras and the Izmir State Symphony Orchestra present the fruit of an important joint project that started two years ago at Turkey's Ahmed Adnan Saygun Arts Center, with two concerts at the Athens Festival comprising songs by Greek composers, Mediterranean ballads, traditional melodies and a tribute to Apostolos Kaldaras’ “Asia Minor.” Aspasia Stratigou joins Dalaras on vocals. Weather permitting, the performances will begin at 9 p.m. at the open-air Herod Atticus Theater. For tickets and information, visit www.greekfestival.gr.



Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis, tel 210.893.8112