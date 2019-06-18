Beth Hart | Athens | June 27

Four years after appearing in Greece for the first time in a sellout performance, American blues-rock artist Beth Hart returns for a single show at the Melina Mercouri Vrachon Theater in Athens. In the past three years alone, Hart – who is regarded as experiencing one of the most creative and mature phases of her career right now – has put out two personal albums as well as “Black Coffee,” a collection of covers in which she shares vocals with Joe Bonamassa. Her latest release, “Beth Hart Live at the Royal Albert Hall,” hit Greek stores recently. The opening act for the show, which starts at 9.30 p.m., is local blues duo the Big Nose Attack. Tickets cost 32 euros in advance (from www.ticketservices.gr) and 37 euros at the door on the night.



Melina Mercouri Theater, 58 Neapoleos, Vyronas, tel 210.760.9350