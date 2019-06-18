French-Greek Chamber to host tax event

The French-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry is holding an event on Thursday at the French Institute of Greece (31 Sina, Athens) titled “Proposals for a Fair and Effective Tax Policy for Enterprises.”



The keynote speaker will be the new head of Grant Thornton in Greece, Nikos Karamouzis, while corporate tax experts will offer their insight.



A round-table discussion will feature former deputy finance minister Tryfon Alexiadis, former heads of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue Haris Theocharis and Katerina Savvaidou, and the head of the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Revenue (IOBE).



The event begins at 3 p.m.