Two-day conference on Greece’s middle classes

The E-Kyklos think tank is holding its third annual conference titled “Greece After III: The Restoration of the Middle Class” through Thursday, starting at 2.30 p.m. on Wednesday with a brief introductory speech by former deputy prime minister and finance minister Evangelos Venizelos.



Speakers and round-table participants will include professors and researchers from Greek and foreign universities, the chairmen or managers of all Greece’s systemic banks, as well as business managers and journalists.



In the context of the two-day event diaNEOsis will present two new surveys on Thursday, titled “The Demographic Problem of Greece” and “Social Mobility in the Greece of Crisis.”



The two-day conference will come to a close on Thursday evening with a keynote speech by Venizelos.



The event is taking place at the Divani Caravel Hotel (2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens) and entrance is free.