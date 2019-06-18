NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

One arrested in Attica cannabis farm raid

TAGS: Crime

Officers from the narcotics unit of the Attica security police located and seized hundreds of cannabis trees from an agricultural area in Artemida, eastern Attica, and arrested a 35-year-old foreign national believed to have been responsible for running the illegal cultivation, police said on Tuesday.

Apart from 720 cannabis trees, officers also seized 1.2 kilograms of cannabis buds along with 2,522 euros in cash.

Police were seeking to locate the 35-year-old’s associates.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 