One arrested in Attica cannabis farm raid

Officers from the narcotics unit of the Attica security police located and seized hundreds of cannabis trees from an agricultural area in Artemida, eastern Attica, and arrested a 35-year-old foreign national believed to have been responsible for running the illegal cultivation, police said on Tuesday.



Apart from 720 cannabis trees, officers also seized 1.2 kilograms of cannabis buds along with 2,522 euros in cash.



Police were seeking to locate the 35-year-old’s associates.