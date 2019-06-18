Woman dies trying to cross Athens-Lamia highway

Traffic police have launched an investigation to determine the exact causes of a road accident on Monday night that killed a 56-year-old woman on the Athens-Lamia national highway.



The woman – an Albanian national, according to police – had disembarked from a bus close to Kamena Vourla and from there had crossed the highway to the road divider before attempting to cross to the other side of the highway when she was hit by an oncoming motorist.



The woman’s husband had been waiting to collect her on the other side of the road.



Her body was transferred to a hospital in Lamia where medics confirmed her dead on arrival.