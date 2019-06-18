NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Goudi woman says mother asked to be killed

A 68-year-old woman who allegedly admitted to killing her mother at their family home in the Athens suburb of Goudi was remanded in custody on Tuesday after defending herself before an investigating magistrate.

According to sources, the woman claimed that her mother had asked her to kill her.

A subsequent psychiatric test determined that that the woman appeared to be aware of what she had done but not to understand its criminal or illegal nature.

The 68-year-old had always lived with her mother, even when she was married, according to her lawyer Spyros Dimitriou. 

