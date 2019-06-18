Man killed by thunderbolt in Corinthia

File photo

A 37-year-old man died in mountainous Corinthia on Tuesday after he was struck by lightning, a local website reported.

The man was at his field in the area of Goura in the plain of Feneos when the incident happened, korinthostv.gr said.

The farmer was transferred to the hospital in Corinth where doctors confirmed his death. A local police station is investigating the case.



Rain and storms have swept through Greece in the past 10 days, bringing intense rainfall and even hail in some regions.

By Monday night, the lightning detection system of the National Observatory of Athens (NOA) had recorded more than 4,200 thunderbolts. The areas most affected by the rain were southern Athens, followed by the region of Arcadia.



NOA's Meteo weather service said rains ans storms will continue to batter various regions of the country on Wednesday, while temperatures will remain in the low thirties.