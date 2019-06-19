Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ decision to break with tradition and not address the annual general meeting of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) sent the opposite message to the one he probably intended – to emphatically show that he does not maintain close ties with big business interests.



In other words, for the purpose of his election campaign, he wanted to revive the stereotype – that he himself had dispelled as head of the Greek government over the past four years – that he is an opponent of the business establishment.

However, instead of reviving this stereotype – by not going to the meeting – he revealed his lack of candor with regard to his recent pledges to attract investments and create new jobs. Unless, of course, ruling SYRIZA has discovered a magical way to create jobs without having any businesses around.