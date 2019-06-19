Nearly a year after disastrous wildfires ravaged eastern Attica, killing 103 people, Greek authorities have drafted a plan aimed at curbing the unchecked construction in the area that allowed the blazes to spread so quickly and protecting coastal settlements.

The Environment Ministry’s plan focuses on some 7,900 hectares of land covering Mati and Rafina – two of the areas that were the worst hit by last July’s fires.

Apart from setting restrictions on construction in the area, the plan aims to review the use of certain local roads while seeking to protect adjacent forestland and improve residents’ access to coastal areas by removing unnecessary walls and fencing.