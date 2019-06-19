Stormy weather causes traffic woes in Athens

Torrential rainfall and hailstorms caused problems in several parts of Attica on Tuesday with flooding slowing traffic to a crawl on many roads. Stormy weather caused problems in other areas of the country too. A 37-year-old farmer died in Corinthia in the Peloponnese after being struck by lightning, local news reports said. The man was at his farm on the Feneos plain when the incident occurred, korinthostv.gr said. The National Observatory of Athens has recorded more than 4,200 thunderbolts over the past 10 days during which storms have swept parts of the country. [InTime News]