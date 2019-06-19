Rain, thunder and hail set to hit Greek capital

More rain, thunder and hail was expected to hit the Greek capital for a second day, after Tuesday's downpours caused traffic jams and other problems.

The National Observatory's Meteo weather service has issued a storm warning for Wednesday afternoon, saying that torrential rain and hail is expected across mainland Greece and possibly in parts of the northern and eastern Aegean as well. The wet weather was seen hitting Athens after 12 noon.

Meteo added that the storms will be accompanied by strong gusts, reaching gale force in some areas.

Residents and visitors are advised to avoid unnecessary exposure during the worst of the stormy weather.