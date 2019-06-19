Complaints filed over pushback claims at Evros border

The Greek Council for Refugees has filed a complaint with the Supreme Court in Athens over claims of violent pushbacks at the northeastern Evros border with Turkey.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the GCR said that its complaint includes a file of evidence supporting the claims of several migrants and asylum seekers who said they were forced back over the border into Turkey.

It has also filed three lawsuits with the Athens First Instance Prosecutor that will be conveyed to the corresponding office in the northern Greek town of Orestiada on behalf of six Turkish nationals, including a child, who claim Greek authorities exercised violence to force them back into Turkey. One of the plaintiffs is reportedly a young woman who was subsequently arrested and it currently being held in a Turkish prison.

The GCR also said that it has “made repeated appeals” for a judicial investigation into claims of human right violations at the Evros crossing.

“To this day, there has been no official reaction, while the claims concerning the illegal practice of pushbacks continue to grow in number,” the council added.