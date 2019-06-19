Cypress Hill | Athens & Thessaloniki | June 21 & 22

Cypress Hill headlines Day 6 of the Release Festival at Plateia Nerou (Water Square) on the southern coast of Athens at Palaio Faliro on Friday, June 21, before heading north to Thessaloniki for a show at the Fix Factory of Sound the following day, when doors open at 6 p.m. with other acts. The seasoned Latino American hip-hop outfit is here to remind fans of its sweeping influence on the rap scene, particularly in the early 1990s, and its enduring appeal, confirmed with a spectacular comeback in 2018 with “Elephants on Acid.” For details and tickets concerning the Athens show, visit www.releaseathens.gr.



Fix, 15 26is Oktovriou, tel 2310.500.670