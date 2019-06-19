Book Bazaar | Thessaloniki | June 20 & 21

The National Bank of Greece Cultural Foundation (MIET) and its Archive of Greek Literature and History (ELIA) are hosting a bazaar at MIET's Kapandji Villa, with discounts coming to as much as 70 percent on selected books, magazines, postcards, old newspapers and other memorabilia from the 19th and 20th centuries, in Greek as well as other languages. Moreover, the bazaar will also include a range of original and translated research papers and books in specialized fields such as archaeology, philosophy, Byzantine studies, linguistics, art and more. Opening times are 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.



Kapandji Villa, 108 Vassilissis Olgas, tel 2310.295.170, www.miet.gr