Picasso & Antiquity | Athens | June 20 - October 20

The powerful allure of the ancient Greek world for Spanish artist Pablo Picasso is the subject of the Museum of Cycladic Art’s latest big exhibition, “Picasso and Antiquity: Line and Clay.” The focus here is on Picasso’s ceramic pieces inspired by ancient Greek theater and mythology, which are displayed next to ancient artifacts with similar themes in order to underscore the connection between ancient and modern art. Opening hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission costs 7 euros.

Museum of Cycladic Art, 4 Neofytou Douka, Kolonaki, tel 210.722.8321, www.cycladic.gr

