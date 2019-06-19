Olympiakos to face Viktoria Plzen in Champions League qualifiers

Olympiakos has avoided PSV Eindhoven and will face Viktoria Plzen of the Czech Republic in the second qualifying round of the Champions League, according to the draw conducted at Nyon on Wednesday.

The Super League runner-up, which last year graduated from the Europa League group stage eliminating AC Milan, was destined to face one of PSV and Viktoria, and the draw has been kind enough to the Piraeus team keeping the Dutch powerhouse away from Greece.

The two-leg qualifier begins on July 23/24 in the Czech Republic, with the return match a week later in Piraeus.

In the Europa League Aris was drawn to face AEL Limassol of Cyprus, and Atromitos will play the winner of the first-qualifying-round tie between KS Cracovia of Poland and Dunajska Streda of Slovakia. The two Greek teams will play on July 25 and August 1 for a place in the third qualifying round of the competition.