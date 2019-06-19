Appeal hearings over Grigoropoulos murder adjourned

The appeal hearings of two police officers convicted in the murder of 15-year-old Alexis Grigoropoulos in 2008 was adjourned until July 29 following a tumultuous session on Wednesday.



Epaminondas Korkoneas received a life sentence for firing the shot that killed the teenager, while Vassilis Saraliotis, who had been on duty with Korkoneas on the fateful night, got a 10-year term after being found guilty as an accessory to murder and received conditional release in 2012.



The court had been due to issue a verdict on Wednesday but decided to put off the decision as Korkoneas’ lawyer, Vangelis Androulas, was hospitalized with heart problems.



Defense and prosecution lawyers argued during yesterday’s session about the date of the trial’s resumption with the prosecution seeking a date before June 30, when a new penal code, which has been widely criticized for its leniency on serious offenders, is due to come into effect.