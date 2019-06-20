Traffic diversions in Athens on Sunday

Traffic will be diverted on central thoroughfares in the capital this Sunday on the occasion of the Summer Nostos Festival Run – Running for the Future, a nighttime race organized by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation to mark Olympic Day Run, an international Olympic Movement activity promoting mass participation sports.



The races – 10 kilometers, 6 km and 1 km – will take place across central Athens and in the suburb of Kallithea.



Traffic will be gradually phased out between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., while parking will be forbidden on affected roads from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.



The roads to be affected include Vassileos Constantinou, Vassilisis Sofias, Ardittou, Anapafseos, Mousouri, Rizari, Kokkali, Vassilisis Amalias and Syngrou.