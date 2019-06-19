Members of meter-rigging gang arrested in Attica

Nine suspected members of a criminal gang believed to have tampered with electricity meters in several parts of Attica, swindling Greece’s power distribution agency (DEDDIE) out of an estimated 1.45 million euros, faced an Athens prosecutor on Wednesday.



Police arrested the nine people on Tuesday following coordinated raids on nine homes – in Kolonos, Glyfada, Galatsi, Nikaia and Piraeus – while a 10th suspected member was being sought.



The suspects face multiple charges of theft and fraud.



A total of 248 people believed to have benefited from the racket’s services – by having their meters rigged to show low or zero power consumption – are mentioned in the case file.