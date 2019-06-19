CCHBC completes Bambi buyout

Coca-Cola Hellenic has announced the completion of its acquisition of Serbian cookie producer Bambi.



The buyout is a part of CCHBC AG’s strategy to cover consumers’ around-the-clock needs and serves its target of transforming into a food and beverage industry.



“The agreement adds to the group products with a leading position in a similar market, creating opportunities for synergies regarding revenues, innovation and cost management,” the Athens-listed firm’s statement read.