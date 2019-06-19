BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

CCHBC completes Bambi buyout

TAGS: Business, Food

Coca-Cola Hellenic has announced the completion of its acquisition of Serbian cookie producer Bambi.

The buyout is a part of CCHBC AG’s strategy to cover consumers’ around-the-clock needs and serves its target of transforming into a food and beverage industry.

“The agreement adds to the group products with a leading position in a similar market, creating opportunities for synergies regarding revenues, innovation and cost management,” the Athens-listed firm’s statement read.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 